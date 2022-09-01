Leonardo DiCaprio is dating Bella Hadid amid breakup with Camila Morrone, claims source

Leonardo DiCaprio is in the headlines once again for her romantic linkup rumours with Gigi Hadid following his split from Camila Morrone, reveals source.
A source spilled to In Touch Weekly magazine about their romantic affair .
“Leo and Gigi have hooked up a few times this summer,” claimed the source.
Reportedly, the source informed that the supermodel and the Titanic star have been acquainted with each other for several years.
“They’re super attracted to each other. She is exactly his type: gorgeous, sexy but low-key with a one-of-the-guys attitude,” explained the insider.
Another source however told magazine that the two stars have “a lot of mutual friends” and they are “hanging out as good pals”.
The source also noted that DiCaprio might be attracted to Hadid because “she’s got more priorities than just having a boyfriend”.
For the unversed, the 27-year-old model is a mother of two-year-old daughter whom she shared with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.
