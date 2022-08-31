Will Queen handover throne to Prince Charles?

Queen Elizabeth II, who has become the first British monarch to reign for seventy years, does not seem to abdicate throne in favour of her eldest son Prince Charles amid health worries.

There have been speculations for last few months the 96-year-old could soon be putting her feet up. Previously, a media outlet, citing source claimed that "sensitive" planning for Prince Charles' coronation is underway. "We are shaping a military event that will need approval from the palace nearer the time," it added.



Daniella Elser, a royal expert, has also asked the Queen to make an "unthinkable" move and abdicate in order to let Prince Charles take the throne," adding that "she should retire as "she can no longer physically do" her job.



The expert went on to say: "A smooth, joy-filled coronation for King Charles III, one which starred his beaming mother casting a proud eye over proceedings, would be a world away from a coronation tainted by the sadness of her death."

Now, There are suggestions that Prince Charles, who is the longest-serving heir in UK history, should step aside to allow Prince William to become King because he generally tends to enjoy better approval ratings with the public.

Prince Charles has faced controversy over his divorce from Princess Diana and his affair during their marriage with now-wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

However, The Queen, in a landmark address marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, said that she wants Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King, expressing her believe her eldest son will make a good king .

Author Tina Brown previously told The New York Times "Sway" podcast that "desperate" Charles would not "consider abdicating" for Prince William in the next reign. On the rumors that have circulated for decades as to whether Charles would potentially abdicate and give the throne to William when the next reign comes, the author laughs at the prospect.