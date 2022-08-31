Stray Kids Bang Chan wants to have a strong relationship with ENHYPEN's Jake

Stray Kids Bang Chan looks forward to building a strong relation with ENHYPEN’s Jake as he shares the story of his first meeting with him.
Stray Kids’ member Bang Chan shared how his first meeting with ENHYPEN’s Jake was a wholesome experience and he thought of him as an angel.
As per Koreaboo, he also mentioned that he looked forward to making a stronger connection with him and wanted to look after him.
“He is definitely someone I will do my best to take care of. Because we are from the same continent,” said the K-Pop star.
He also shared how difficult it was for him to meet the ‘Fever’ singer through the congested crowd: “I sound like a father, but I will do my best to take care of our little Aussie friend”.
He ended his emotional comment by sharing how he would also love to include Felix: “I feel like he could use a friend or two, so Felix and I get along well and we’ll make friends with him.”
The Shallow singer, 36, is currently touring the world with her Chromatica Ball tour
Shia shared 'I hurt a lot of people, and I'm fully aware of that. And I'm going to owe for the rest of my life'
Mariah Carey reflects on her first marriage in her latest interview
BTS Jimin has a funny response to a question about his hiatus from social media
David Gandy appeared Lopez's love interest in the music video for the singer's hit single 'First Love'
IU, Park Bo Gum are reportedly in talks for an upcoming K-drama