Netflix's 'Monica, O My Darling' drops official teaser, release date, cast

Netflix releases its first trailer of 'Monica, O My Darling featuring Rajkummar Rao in the lead role

Netflix gives its first glimpse of the upcoming Netflix thriller Monica, O My Darling featuring Rajkummar Rao on August 30, Tuesday.



Monica, O My Darling is a story of a man who tries to win big with some dangerous allies and a hatches a plan to pull off a murder.

The plot is a rollercoaster of dark secrets with betrayal, blackmail, lust, blood, and mystery.





Cast:

Rajkummar Rao

Huma Qureshi

Radika Apte





Release Date:

Directed by Vasan Basla, the movie is all set to premiere on November 2022, on Netflix. The exact date will be soon released.



Check out the Trailer:







