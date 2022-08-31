Netflix's 'Monica, O My Darling' drops official teaser, release date, cast

Netflix gives its first glimpse of the upcoming Netflix thriller Monica, O My Darling featuring Rajkummar Rao on August 30, Tuesday.
Monica, O My Darling is a story of a man who tries to win big with some dangerous allies and a hatches a plan to pull off a murder.
The plot is a rollercoaster of dark secrets with betrayal, blackmail, lust, blood, and mystery.
Directed by Vasan Basla, the movie is all set to premiere on November 2022, on Netflix. The exact date will be soon released.
