Prince William urged to ‘board a plane’ for Meghan Markle’s $12m mansion

Prince William told to urgently ‘board a plane’ to California and ‘intervene’ in Meghan Markle’s podcast.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Dan Wootton, in his new piece for Mail Online.

It read, “That’s why Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California.”



“I know there’s a million reasons why such an idea would be dismissed as preposterous and impossible, especially given the chance of getting through to Harry seems close to nil – he’s co-pilot of this kamikaze mission, after all.”

Before concluding he also added that senior royals “would have tried everything, on behalf of the Queen, the institution she has worked her life to protect and the country she loves.”