Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal break into impromptu celebratory dance: Video

Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal were beaming with happiness last night as both stars had won best actor awards at the 67th Filmfare Awards 2022.
According to Times of India, Ranveer was honoured for his role as Kapil Dev in movie ’83 whereas Vicky bagged the Best Actor (Critics choice) award for his performance in Sardar Uddham.
Interestingly, both Band Bajaa Baraat actor and Masaan star reportedly dedicated their trophies to their wives.
In a clip shared by Zoom entertainment, the men of the moment were spotted backstage celebrating their success with an impromptu dance performance. Deepika Padukone was seen amused with whole act.
Fans were thrilled to see their favourite actors grooving on Punjabi track and loved their camaraderie.
The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor also pulled in Kriti Sanon, who won best actress award for her performance in Mimi. All three also posed for the camera with their trophies in the hands.
