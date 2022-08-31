Meghan Markle broke THIS royal rule on her wedding day

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle broke the royal tradition on her wedding day to Prince Harry by making her own speech.
Lilibet and Archie’s mother opened about her secret wedding speech with ‘my love’ Prince Harry in an interview with The Cut recently.
The royal tradition is that the groom and father of the bride make speeches.
However, on her wedding to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decided to say a few words, which are very heartfelt.
Meghan revealed she said in her wedding speech that she took comfort in the "resounding knowing that, above all, love wins."
Meghan and Harry first met in summer 2016 and the news of their relationship broke in October.
They announced their engagement a year later in November 2017 and got married in May 2018.
The psychic said about Prince William and Harry: "I see the brothers sitting down within the next two years and...
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal receive Best Actor Awards at 2022 Filmfare
Meghan Markle told American magazine British media called Archie by the 'N-word'
Prince William is being asked to catch a plane to California in the US to put a stop to Meghan Markle's claims
Will Smith should have slapped Chris Rock 'even harder,' suggests Twitter user after the comedian joked about 1995...
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash.