Prince William, Kate Middleton asked to ‘board plane to US’ to stop Meghan Markle

file footage

Prince William is being asked to catch a plane to California in the US to put a stop to Meghan Markle’s media rampage against the Royal Family, reported Express UK.



Meghan sat down with The Cut recently for a bombshell interview, in light of which royal commentator Dan Wootton urged Prince William and Prince Charles to stage an intervention.

In a scathing piece for Mail Online, Wootton wrote: “Meghan’s latest comments about the Royal Family and Britain should be the final straw for Prince Harry. Charles and William must now intervene.”

As per Wootton, Meghan and Prince Harry ‘wish to damage’ the monarchy, and “that’s why Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California.”

He shared: “I know there’s a million reasons why such an idea would be dismissed as preposterous and impossible, especially given the chance of getting through to Harry seems close to nil – he’s co-pilot of this kamikaze mission, after all.”

Wootton further said that by doing so, William and Charles “would have tried everything, on behalf of the Queen, the institution she has worked her life to protect and the country she loves.”