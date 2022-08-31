Prince William, Kate Middleton asked to ‘board plane to US’ to stop Meghan Markle

Prince William is being asked to catch a plane to California in the US to put a stop to Meghan Markle’s media rampage against the Royal Family, reported Express UK.
Meghan sat down with The Cut recently for a bombshell interview, in light of which royal commentator Dan Wootton urged Prince William and Prince Charles to stage an intervention.
In a scathing piece for Mail Online, Wootton wrote: “Meghan’s latest comments about the Royal Family and Britain should be the final straw for Prince Harry. Charles and William must now intervene.”
As per Wootton, Meghan and Prince Harry ‘wish to damage’ the monarchy, and “that’s why Prince Charles and William, ideally with peacemaker Kate in tow, should board a plane to California.”
He shared: “I know there’s a million reasons why such an idea would be dismissed as preposterous and impossible, especially given the chance of getting through to Harry seems close to nil – he’s co-pilot of this kamikaze mission, after all.”
Wootton further said that by doing so, William and Charles “would have tried everything, on behalf of the Queen, the institution she has worked her life to protect and the country she loves.”
The psychic said about Prince William and Harry: "I see the brothers sitting down within the next two years and...
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal receive Best Actor Awards at 2022 Filmfare
Meghan Markle told American magazine British media called Archie by the 'N-word'
Will Smith should have slapped Chris Rock 'even harder,' suggests Twitter user after the comedian joked about 1995...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first met in summer 2016 and the news of their relationship broke in October.
Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 in a car crash.