Blake Lively true feelings for former best friend Taylor Swift revealed after text leak

Blake Lively is reportedly ‘heartbroken’ and would love to fix her friendship with former best friend Taylor Swift after text leak.

The close confidant has made these claims after the Independent recently reported, private text messages and emails belonging to Blake Lively, including exchanges with her long-time friend Taylor Swift, were publicly disclosed as part of the actress ongoing legal dispute with actor-director Justin Baldoni.

The insider told the outlet, “Blake would love to fix her friendship with Taylor. She’s heartbroken that it’s over and having these text messages leak only adds another nail to the coffin. At this point there really isn’t any relationship left to repair.

‘Taylor’s angry that it’s spiralled to this – there is definitely the sentiment among her team that it should never have been allowed to go this far. Taylor did nothing wrong, but she’s still collateral damage in this fight, and the fact is, if Blake had never started this lawsuit, this would never have happened.’

Recent leaked texts show how far former best friends Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have grown apart during the latter’s legal battle with director and actor Justin Baldoni

The source further claimed after private text messages between the former best friends have been made public both Taylor and Lively are shaken and embarrassed – with it doing yet more damage to their struggling friendship.