Milo Ventimiglia on becoming father weeks after losing home in fires

Milo Ventimiglia opens up about losing home and becoming dad in few weeks

Milo Ventimiglia had an eventful year in 2025, welcoming his first child wife Jarah Mariano only two weeks after losing his hom in the L.A. fires in January.

Now, Milo and Jarah are expecting their second child.

The This Is Us star appeared on the Thursday, February 5 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! And joked that he and Jarah "must be crazy" to go for back to back pregnancies.

He also joked that he tends to lose track of time amid the chaos, "Got a beautiful daughter, she’s wonderful. What day is it?”

Sharing more about adjusting to fatherhood after welcoming daughter Ke’ala, he said, “Thursday, wonderful. It’s the same as Wednesday or Tuesday, yeah. They’re all the same. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday…”

Jimmy asked whether little Ke’ala keeps her parents up at night, to which the Gilmore Gilrs star replied, "She’s actually doing great, she’s sleeping through the night. She loves to wake up at 5.40 in the morning and talk to herself. Kinda jabber on and whatnot. My wife and I are laying in bed, like ‘Does she have her [pacifer]?’ ‘I don’t know, I can’t tell from the monitor.’ ‘Did she poop herself?’ ‘I don’t know, I can’t tell from the monitor,'" he recalled.

"And then you’re kind of like, after a certain period of time, you know this. You walk in there, you’re like, well, she didn’t poop herself, and she’s got her [pacifier], so the world’s good," he shared.

Milo Ventimiglia is currently promoting his film I Can Only Imagine 2.