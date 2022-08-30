Photos: Bella Hadid drops jaws in double denim look

Bella Hadid, daughter of Dutch supermodel Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, is a sight for sore eyes in her latest appearance in a double denim outfit.
On Monday the 25-year-old supermodel was spotted in New York City and
left fans wild with her chic look in a button-up tube top with a slither of her flat stomach showing.
Gigi Hadid's sister paired the top with a pair of wide-leg, low-slung jeans that she cuffed.
Bella - whose full name is Isabella Khair Hadid - pulled her long, dark hair back into a sleek bun and a side part.
The star was seen sporting the outfit to Serena Willams' tennis match, which she watched in the company of rapper Offset, 30.
