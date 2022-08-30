 
Tuesday August 30, 2022
Entertainment

Photos: Bella Hadid drops jaws in double denim look

The star was seen sporting the outfit to Serena Willams' tennis match, which she watched in the company of rapper Offset, 30

By Web Desk
August 30, 2022

Bella Hadid, daughter of Dutch supermodel Yolanda Hadid and Palestinian real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, is a sight for sore eyes in her latest appearance in a double denim outfit.

On Monday the 25-year-old supermodel was spotted in New York City and

left fans wild with her chic look in a button-up tube top with a slither of her flat stomach showing.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

Gigi Hadid's sister paired the top with a pair of wide-leg, low-slung jeans that she cuffed.

Bella - whose full name is Isabella Khair Hadid - pulled her long, dark hair back into a sleek bun and a side part.

