K-Drama ‘Koding Eomppa' gathers all the negative comments

K-Drama ‘Koding Eomppa’ becomes the first Korean series to highlight teenage pregnancies and receives severe backlash for it.
The main objective of the series was to raise awareness regarding infant education.
The series received harsh criticism from South Korean netizens as soon as the first teaser came out in February 2022.
As per Koreaboo, some thought that the show might romanticize teenage pregnancies, promoting them in a positive light.
On the other hand, some teased that this show was just a way to hike up the decreasing birth rate in the country.
Despite all the criticism, MBN still went forward to air its first episode on March 6, proving all the negative assumptions about it.
The show mainly focused on the struggling lives of teenage parents rather than entertainment or sensations.
The drama is still ongoing, and the concept of the plot has changed the negative criticism into positive appreciation.
The long list of negative comments which was underneath the teaser in March is now replaced with supportive comments by netizens.
