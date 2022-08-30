Shakira was 'warned' of Gerard Pique’s alleged infidelity in 2016

File Footage

Shakira was warned of her former beau Gerard Pique's alleged infidelity back in 2016, reveals journalist Jordi Martin.

Martin claimed that he knows the Waka Waka hit-maker and the Barcelona player since they started dating back in 2010, adding, “I've always specialized when it comes to them.”

The Spanish journalist said on radio show RCN Mundo as per Marca Magazine that the footballer was unfaithful to the Colombian singer since 2016.

“I warned Shakira before while on a TV show, and told her to watch out for Pique because he was cheating on her,” Martin said. “And it’s true that when I said that on TV, I received serious warning.”

“Obviously I put myself in favor of Shakira. In my case, my hostility with Pique goes back many years. I have an unpleasant relationship with him.

"I have always known about Pique's activities in Barcelona, because in the end it was a small city where we all know each other at night. I received a lot of things from Gerard, but I wasn't the one who went to talk to Shakira.

"Shakira is the victim in this case, she was deceived. She is a wonderful person, you have to remember that she left her life in the USA and moved to Spain,” Martin shared.

“She had no ties to Spain, no friends, no professional ventures. She gave everything for this couple and her children," he added.

Martin further said that the breakup has been “very painful” for the Grammy winner and has left her emotionally devastated.

Shakira and Pique, who share two kids together, announced their separation in June this year without disclosing the reason of their split.

Two months after the breakup, Pique made his first public appearance with new girlfriend, a PR student who used to work at his production company Kosmos, named Clara Chia Marti.