Priyanka Chopra reflects on decade long ‘acting’ struggles in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra has recently elaborated on her 10-year long journey in Hollywood in her latest interview.



Speaking with Pinkvilla, PeeCee, who has made her mark in Hollywood with her exceptional performances in Quantico, Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic, revealed she still considered herself a newbie in the industry.

“As an actor, I am still new in Hollywood. After 10 years of working here, I have just about reached the point where I am doing the kind of roles I want to, where I have the kind of credibility within the industry that I have worked really hard for, where I have trust with the partners that I am working with,” explained the 40-year-old.

The Global star noted how she had always been a high-achiever in her life.

“I am a high-achiever, I have always been a high-achiever. I am someone who is goal oriented. I like challenges, growth, evolution and knowledge. When you combine all of these things, there is a lot more that I want to do,” stated the Sky is Pink actress.

She continued, “If I break it down, I have had an incredibly successful career as an actor in India. I have worked with the best filmmakers, and I have done films that I am really really proud of.”

However, Priyanka added that as a performer, she now wanted to “create that body of work in English language which is in America”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in upcoming movies including Citadel and It’s All Coming Back To Me.