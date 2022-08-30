Daniel Craig addresses Ukraine war, calls for end of ‘brutal’ weapons use in conflict

Daniel Craig has recorded his support for war-torn Ukraine.

The English actor has called for an end of the use of cluster bombs and ammunitions worldwide, as Ukrainian civilians face relentless attacks from Russia.

The former James Bond star recently addressed the war in Ukraine saying that it is ‘unbelievable’ that brutal weapons are being used in the Ukraine conflict.

Craig, 54, who is a UN Ambassador and holds the honorary rank of Commander in the Royal Navy delivered his speech at the Meeting of States Parties of the Convention on Cluster Munitions in Geneva, Switzerland, where he welcomed the "dedicated effort at curtailing the use of these abhorrent munitions.”

"It is essential to maintain focus on why we fought for this convention: to provide a legal framework to protect innocent civilians caught in conflict and to prevent future suffering," he said.

He further added, "Countries that still use and produce cluster munitions need to stop doing so. They are barbaric weapons used mainly on civilian populations to spread fear and anxiety.”

"It is up to us to do the hard work, to do what we can to support each other and help civilians recover from the devastating impact of these weapons,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military started the counter-offensive on Monday, launching intense attacks against Russian forces in Kherson.