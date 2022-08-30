Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora shake a leg on ‘Chaiyya Chaiya’: Watch

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were spotted grooving on the ever-green ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ track.
The couple's adorable dance moment came as they attended the star-studded pre-wedding bash of renowned designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta.
Soon the video clip went viral on social media with netizens drooling over them.
The pre-wedding party was attended by A-list Bollywood stars including, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh to name a few.
Arjun and Malaika have been spotted together regularly since they made their relationship public.
Meanwhile, Arjun on the work front has quite some films in the pipeline with the actor slated to appear alongside Radhika Madan in Kuttey, and in the action thriller The Lady Killer with Bhumi Pednekar.
