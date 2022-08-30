Sidharth Malhotra celebrates a decade in Bollywood with heartfelt message

Sidharth Malhotra completed a decade in Bollywood and hopes to inspire others

Sidharth Malhotra celebrated ten years in the film industry and shared how he hopes that his journey and struggle in Bollywood would inspire others.

The Student of the Year actor said, “I have had a very extreme journey in the industry coming from New Delhi from a non-film background and being here today, working for the last 10 years and entertaining people in different roles."

Walking down his memory lane, the Shershaah star continued, “It’s just to show them (people) by my actions that anything that you put your mind to is possible."

"Everyone’s opinion is not what you have to go by always. Eventually, you have to live with your gut instincts and your dedication, and your obsession with one particular field while trying to achieve it."

Sidharth further said: "I’m a prime example of that and I hope that youngsters will take inspiration from it."

Debuting as a model in the fashion industry, Sidharth went on to feature in highly successful films such as Ek Villain, Ittefaq, Kapoor & Sons, and Shershaah.

The actor also assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in his 2010 film, My Name is Khan.