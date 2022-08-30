Kim Kardashian was ‘mortified’ after getting backlash over tone deaf ‘work’ comments

Kim Kardashian talked about her infamous comments she made during an interview when she said "nobody wants to work anymore" in latest trailer of The Kardashians.

The Skims founder, 41, discussed the controversy with her sister Khloe Kardashian, 38, saying she now understands why people were upset in the new teaser.

“You saw all of the backlash on the Variety interview?” the ex-wife of Kanye West can be heard saying in the voice-over narration.

“No one sympathizes with you,” the Good American co-founder responded to Kim’s statement.

“I’m mortified, and I do understand why people were upset,” Kim told her sister.

For the unversed, Kim gave "the best advice for women in business" in interview with Variety, saying, "Get your (expletive) up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

At the time, Khloe agreed with the advice, chiming in, “that's so true, yeah" back in March attracting immense backlash.

Later, the mother of four clarified her remarks in a conversation with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite, really with no context,” Kim said.

“It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard,” she clarified.

“I know that they do. It was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”