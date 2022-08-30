Meghan Markle slammed for comparing herself to Nelson Mandela

Meghan Markle is being slammed over her comparison to Nelson Mandela in her new bombshell interview with The Cut magazine.

The 41-year-old former Suits star recently recalled that a Lion King cast member told her that South Africans had ‘danced in the street’ when she took her wedding vows with Prince Harry – just like when Mandela ‘was freed from prison’.

However, Sunrise host Natalie Barr hit back at the Duchess’ comments branding her a ‘tosser’ in an on-air rant.

“I think in Australia we'd say she's just full of it. She's a tosser. She's a total tosser! That's how we would describe her. I just can't... the way she speaks,” she said.

The TV host also shared that she “couldn't even stomach getting through the whole article.”

Meanwhile, Newsreader Edwina Bartholomew said: “I think she has a very different narrative, perhaps, in the U.S. to what is being accepted in the UK.”