Johnny Depp MTV gig branded 'clearly desperate' move to defame Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is called out by Amber Heard's sister, Whitney Heard, over his new gig.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, who came as the MTV moon man for VMAs, spoke briefly of his scandalous trial with ex-wife Heard during his gig.

While many praised the surprise appearance from the star, the Aquaman actress supporters called out MTV bosses for their 'desperate' attempts to get ratings.

Following the surprise inclusion of Depp in the show, Whitney, 34, reacted on her Instagram Story, sharing the message "I stand with Amber Heard" and a graphic that renamed the event the "DVMA's," a seeming reference to domestic violence.

"@MTV you're disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters...," she wrote.

He was awarded more than $10 million in damages. She is now appealing the verdict, and he is appealing her countersuit win.

