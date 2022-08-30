Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski seem to snatch golden couple title from Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez

Hollywood's dashing actor Brad Pitt and supermodel Emily Ratajkowski are secretly dating, according to a new report.

The two much-loved celebrities seem to snatch the title of Hollywood's golden couple from Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez following claims that they are "secretly dating."

Ratajkowski, who pulled the plug on her marriage to Sebastian Bear-McClard following cheating rumours last month, seemed to have taken the opportunity to begin the new romantic journey with the already single Pitt, a source has told the Ok magazine.



"Brad was crushing on Emily at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party," spilled a source. "They weren't in a private area or anything like that, but they did talk with friends around."