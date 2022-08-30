Meghan Markle's fans shed tears with pride in the Duchess: 'Strong role model for Lilibet'

Meghan Markle's fans showered love and praise on the Duchess as she gave a glimpse into her life in Montecito in a brand new interview.

The Duchess of Sussex, in a new interview with The Cut, shared her daily routine with son Archie, as well as revealing a “top secret” that she will be returning to Instagram, something she had given up on in the lead-up to her marriage to Prince Harry.

The Sussex squad could not stop sharing their excitement at the revealing interview, praising her for her bravery and grace, with one Twitter user @juliefdblackmen said: "Meghan Markle, you are fearless. You are such a brave person. Thank God, your mum, your grandmother shows you how to stand tall and keep on fighting."

It added: "Your beautiful daughter Lilibet Lili Diana has a strong woman influence."



Another user, called @thenaomispence, wrote: "She is the moment. She is EVERYTHING! The personification of elegance and grace."

While, some of Meghan fans shared their happiness as the Duchess expressed herself freely in the interview. On user tweeted: “She didn’t let the detractors stop her, the title didn’t make her and she didn’t stop being kind. I am glad you have your voice back.”

The fourth one, named @lilac1lovestory, reacted: “Meghan knows every word will be poured over again and again. So happy, she's speaking despite it all. So brave." Meanwhile @justhermoodx was deeply moved by the article, saying: "I was literally shedding tears while reading it."