 The Bachelorette: Gabby and Rachel want THIS star to lead the show

Kim is everyone’s favourite!
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia agree on who should be their successor on The Bachelorette: Kim Kardashian!
"I think we'd be honored to have Kim K. in the sisterhood," Recchia, 26, told E! News. Recchia noted that she would want to see The Kardashians star "follow [her] heart" throughout the process.
"That's what me and Gabby did," Recchia added. "And that's what I would say to anyone."
Added Windey, 31: "I would give Kim no advice because she is also the queen and is a maneater, and that's what we need."
Kardashian's love life has been a topic of public interest over the years. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004 and to Kris Humphries from 2011 to 2013.
The SKIMS mogul was declared legally single in March, even as she is currently in the middle of her divorce from ex-husband Kanye West. The exes share daughters North, 9, and Chicago, 4, as well as sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.
Recently, Kardashian split from boyfriend Pete Davidson after nine months of dating.
