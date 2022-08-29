Meghan Markle’s message to little girls wanting to be princesses

Meghan Markle sheds light on the meaning of the word princess, as well as her own status as a royal.
The Duchess of Sussex broke her silence in a new interview piece for The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.
In it, the Duchess of Sussex started by saying, “It’s important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, ‘Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess’.”
When asked what message she’d want to share with little girls around the world, she claimed, “I just look at all of them and think, You have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read.”
“I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a prince one day.’ I mean you can find love. You can find happiness. You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again.”
