Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover 'hoping for a baby girl'

Bollywood star couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first child together and are hoping it will be a ‘baby girl.’

The Raaz actor is lately posting pictures of her baby bump on social media and has now in a recent interview expressed her wish to have a girl.

In the interview, the 43-year-old actor revealed: “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby... "

"We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl," Bipasha added.

She then stated: "I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby."

On returning to the work front, she said, “As soon as I get the hang of being a new mom, I will get back to work. It’s important for women to be completely independent… financially and emotionally... Make your careers and then if love, marriage, and babies have to happen, they will happen.”

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016 after meeting on the sets of Alone in 2015.