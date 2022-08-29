Princess Diana’s letter ‘predicting death’ has been a ‘complete game changer’

File footage

Twenty-five years after Princess Diana’s tragic demise, many still consider that the fatal car crash was not an accident, and the question of who is to blame remains.

The letter, in which the Princess of Wales predicted her death - a year before her fatal car crash in Paris – has also left the world shocked as it was kept under wraps for multiple years after her demise.

The death letter, which is famously known as the 'Mishcon note' was penned by Diana's legal adviser Victor Mishcon in 1995, has now been described as a ‘complete game changer’ by royal journalist Duncan Larcombe.

Larcombe, who is a renowned author, told the Channel 4 documentary, titled Investigating Diana: Death in Paris, that the letter “was a complete game changer, another missing piece of the jigsaw.”

“‘Diana’s fears that she’d be murdered,’ that fits in with what [Mohammed] Al-Fayed said. It also fits in with the large flash. Suddenly, you’re joining the dots,” he added.

In the letter, Diana allegedly claimed that she believed Prince Charles was planning “an accident in my car” that would leave her with a serious head injury.

The accident would allow him [Charles] “to marry again”, she reportedly wrote in a note to her former butler Paul Burrell, just 10 months before the Paris car crash.

Diana died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August, 1997. Her partner, Dodi Al-Fayed, and the driver, Henri Paul, were also killed.