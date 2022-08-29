Expert warns Meghan Markle ahead of Mariah Carey podcast, ‘she won’t let her take over’

File footage

Meghan Markle received flak for stealing Serena Williams’ spotlight on her newly launched podcast Archetypes last week.

The Duchess of Sussex was called out for speaking approximately 1.5 times more times than the tennis star. Now, Meghan has been warned about the next guest she will be having on the second episode of her podcast.

According to a royal expert, the upcoming guest Mariah Carey will not let the duchess speak more about herself on the podcast as she did on the first episode with Williams.

Royal and showbiz reporter Kinsey Schofield shared that Carey, 53, will not tolerate Meghan having so much airtime to speak about herself.

Speaking on GB News, Schofield suggested that Meghan will use big names on her podcast to establish her brand.

She also advised Meghan to give more airtime to her female guests to share their experiences. "If the entire podcast is about how women are supposed to overcome stereotypes, I want to know how Serena Williams overcame stereotypes and what struggles did she face and how did she overcome them?"

"This is a great opportunity for Meghan to really make a name for herself and be a face of the feminist movement,” Schofield said.

"But she said the word ‘I’ over 200 times in this 50-something minute podcast. So obviously, she wants the focus to be on Meghan," the royal reporter claimed.

After Carey, Meghan will have Mindy Kaling as a guest on her podcast.