In pictures: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz set couple goals as they flaunt their stylish looks

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz made heads turn with their stylish looks during a recent get-together.
The power couple donned matching candyfloss ensembles for a Wendy's event in honour of the new Strawberry Frosty in LA on Saturday.
In pictures shared by several gossip outlets, Brooklyn sported pastel pink trousers and fuchsia trainers, paired with a white shirt as he shared a kiss with his new bride, 27.
Nicola matched Brooklyn in a pastel pink frilly dress, teamed with metallic heels and a handbag.
The couple were as loved-up as ever as they packed on the PDA for the cameras, before they were joined by Nicola's actor brother Will Peltz, 36, and his long-term love Kenya Kinski-Jones, 29.
This comes after Brooklyn put his culinary skills to the test as he showed his legions of social media followers his recipe for making homemade pizza.
