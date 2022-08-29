 
Sunday August 28, 2022
Entertainment

In pictures: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz set couple goals as they flaunt their stylish looks

The outing after Brooklyn put his culinary skills to the test

By Web Desk
August 29, 2022

 Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz made heads turn with their stylish looks during a recent get-together.

The power couple donned matching candyfloss ensembles for a Wendy's event in honour of the new Strawberry Frosty in LA on Saturday.

In pictures shared by several gossip outlets, Brooklyn sported pastel pink trousers and fuchsia trainers, paired with a white shirt as he shared a kiss with his new bride, 27.

Nicola matched Brooklyn in a pastel pink frilly dress, teamed with metallic heels and a handbag.

Photo credits: DailyMail
Photo credits: DailyMail

The couple were as loved-up as ever as they packed on the PDA for the cameras, before they were joined by Nicola's actor brother Will Peltz, 36, and his long-term love Kenya Kinski-Jones, 29.

This comes after Brooklyn put his culinary skills to the test as he showed his legions of social media followers his recipe for making homemade pizza.