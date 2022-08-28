Amber Heard cheated with Johnny Depp for world's richest man Elon Musk?

Amber Heard, one of the Hollywood's most beautiful stars, made headlines over her alleged affair with the worlds' richest man Elon Musk during her high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp in 2016.

Elon Musk allegedly used to visit Heard while her then-husband Depp was in Australia for shooting in 2015. The Aquaman actress dismissed the allegations, saying she was not in touch with Musk during her marriage with the Pirates of The Caribbean star.

During a libel trial - a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building Alejandro Romero, in his written witness statement - said: "From March 2015 onwards, Ms Heard was visited regularly late at night, at around 11pm to midnight, by Mr Elon Musk."



Heard said Romero was "wrong", insisting that she wasn't in communication with Mr Musk until 2016.

However Social media users do not seem to believe the actress as they are still accusing Heard of cheating with Depp.

On user, called @AreedKhalid, wrote on Twitter: "Amber Heard cheated with the world's greatest actor for the world's richest man."

Heard reportedly started dating Elon Musk in 2016. In the beginning, Musk and Heard kept their romance low-key. After going public with their relationship in 2017, the two briefly parted ways before giving things another shot.



