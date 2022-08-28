Johnny Depp abuse of Amber Heard ‘put her in danger’: Lost so much weight!’

Amber Heard’s psychologist blames Johnny Depp for abuse that made her lose nearly 25lbs.
This revelation has been made by Heard’s psychologist Dr Dawn Hughes in court.
She started by addressing that the 25lbs shift occurred during the course of Heard’s marriage to Depp and caused her to go from 130lbs to 105lbs.
She even broke down some medication-induced panic that Heard allegedly suffered while she lived with Depp and accused the Pirates star of contributing to it all by “not staying clean” and increasing his outbursts of anger.
In the court hearing for the defamation case, she was quoted saying, “When alcohol and drugs came together was when Amber Heard was more in danger of being hurt by him.”
Hughes also pointed out Heard’s involvement in the verbal and physical fights but alleged that the ‘larger chunk’ was contributed by Depp.
“The one thing women are afraid of is that no one going to believe them,” Dr Hughes claimed while under oath.
“When someone comes out and calls your experience a hoax that lends itself to more severe trauma for her.”
It is pertinent to note that Hughes’ testimony contradicts that of Depp’s expert, who accused Heard of ‘faking’ her symptoms and accused her, in turn, of suffering from a borderline and histrionic personality disorder.
