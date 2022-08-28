Prince Charles guest edits Britain's only black newspaper

Prince Charles edited an edition of the only national black British newspaper.
According to The Guardian, The Voice, a British African-Caribbean newspaper edited by the Prince of Wales, will feature interviews with Lady Doreen Lawrence and Idris Elba, to mark its 40th anniversary.
The newspaper, which Charles described as an institution,was founded in 1982.
Charles said he was “so touched” to be asked to edit the special anniversary edition.
The Guardian said, "The issue, which will be available from 1 September, will explore themes including community cohesion, education, climate, the Commonwealth, faith and the arts and will feature an interview with Lawrence."
Lawrence is the mother of teenager Stephen Lawrence, who was murdered in a racist attack as he waited for a bus in south London on 22 April 1993.
Actor Idris Elba tells the newspaper about the “life-changing” impact a Prince’s Trust grant at the age of 16 had for him.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is set to leave acting behind and switch to a different career
Meghan Markle accused of using ‘vindictive antics’ to get revenge from Royal Family
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm are dating, claims insider
Kim Karadashian wants to start dating again but she does not want to commit, says insider
Keanu Reeves accepted a British couple's wedding invitation and made their day 'out of this world'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck currently enjoying their romantic honeymoon in Italy