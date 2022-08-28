Meghan Markle and her showbiz friends start making headlines in US

"Big Sky", an American TV show featuring Meghan Markle's friend Janina, got nominated for a major award recently.

"Big Sky" features Katheryn Winnick of "Vikings" fame in the lead role.

Another friend of Meghan has announced to release his new film on Netflix next month.

All it happened just days before the first episode of Meghan Markle's Spotify podcast released.

Tyler Perry was perhaps the only high profile Hollywood figure who publicaly sent birthday greetings to his friend Meghan Markle.

The actor and filmmaker offended many with his birthday wish to the Duchess of Sussex.

Perry used his Twitter account to share a picture of the Duchess and showered praises on the former American actress.

Tyler Perry recently announced that his new film titled "A Jazzman's Blue" would release on Netflix.

Taking to Twitter he shared the movie's trailer and said, "I wrote this 27 years ago, and I finally get to show it to the world. This is my new movie, A Jazzman's Blues. I can’t wait for you to see it on @Netflix September 23rd."