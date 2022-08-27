Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez opens up on becoming an overnight celebrity

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's highly publicised defamation trial has surely changed the ex-couple's life, but the Pirates Of The Caribbean star's attorney emerged as an star.



Vasquez, who's representing Depp, recently opened up becoming an overnight celebrity. In conversation with the Beverly Hills Bar Association, the lawyer admitted: "I feel like there’s parts of my life now I have a responsibility to share with fans or people, especially young women that have come forward."

The attorney added: "Thanks for being an inspiration. For getting me through a hard time. Or pushing me to go back to school.’ I feel a huge responsibility to them to continue doing good work and be a source of inspiration for them."

Camille went on to say that despite the number of changes she’s experiencing in her day-to-day life, there are a number of things that haven’t changed.

She explained: "I mean I’m obviously very close to my family. I enjoy doing legal work, good legal work. I enjoy working with my colleagues, especially Ben [Chew], obviously."

She also slammed the rumours of a romance between her and Depp, calling them both "sexist" and "disappointing".

Camille Vasquez is all set for the next battle and confident to win. However, Amber Heard has changed her legal team for the next legal battle with Depp and his lawyers.