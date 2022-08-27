Prince William, Kate Middleton’s US trip to intensify rift with Meghan Markle, Harry?

Duke of Cambridge Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will travel to Boston, US for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in December.
However, official details of the royal couple are not yet disclosed by the Kensington Palace.
But according to a royal commentator, William and Kate’s visit to US may be bad for Harry and Meghan.
Royal expert Neil Sean said the Cambridges’ trip to US might be bad for Meghan and Harry.
He further said, “Indeed, the fact that real royalty is coming over to the United States is going to be very problematic for Harry and Meghan.”
Another royal expert Daniela Elser said Prince William’s US trip next month may be the “boiling point.”
“He’s giving a speech in New York, not unlike Harry’s U.N. remarks in July 2022.”
She further said it “may well only inflame family tensions further.”
The report by Cheat Sheet says William and Kate’s visit will be very ‘very problematic’ for Harry and Meghan because the former may edge out the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry’s close pal offers some insight into the plans for Archie and Lilibet’s future in the US
Netflix has unveiled the trailer of their upcoming action-thriller series 'Santo'
Meghan Markle's South African fans are upset after she talked about her son Archie’s room catching fire
Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disick posted a video of her makeup routine, using various cosmetic products
'The Crown' season five will feature a new set of the cast including Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II
Prince Harry has been warned of difficulty in receiving people’s support in the UK