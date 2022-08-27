Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘not worth the pity’ after royal attacks

Royal experts hit back at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and call for ‘no more pity or sympathy' to be thrown their way considering their attacks against the Firm.

This warning has been issued by royal commentator Jonathan Sacredoti, during a chat with Express UK.

The expert started the chat by accusing Prince Harry of allegedly ‘overusing’ his ‘grieving child’ card and claimed that sympathy for him is “wearing thin” each day.

Mr Sacredoti was quoted telling the outlet, “People do have some sympathy for Prince Harry and his situation, particularly knowing how hard it was to lose his mother as a child and have to grieve in public.”

“But the couple has barely stopped criticising the royal family and causing controversy since they left. People’s sympathy is wearing thin.”