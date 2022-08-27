BLACKPINK hit track 'Pink Venom' reaches on top of 'Hot Trending Songs Chart'

BLACKPINK hit track 'Pink Venom' yet again reaches on top of 'Hot Trending Songs Chart'

BLACKPINK mega hit Pink Venom trending on top on various platforms since release.

The entertainment magazine Billboard revealed the band's recently released Pink Venom has ranked number 1 in 'Hot Trending Songs Chart', making it the first track to reach on top.

The music and entertainment giant on August 27 took to their official twitter account to reveal band’s another achievement.

Previously, How You Like That had ranked at number 19 on the chart, in addition to that, group member Lisa achieves 2nd and 3rd rank on chart this week with her hit songs LALISA and MONEY.

With this, Billboard’s top three positions are all occupied by either BLACKPINK or member Lisa. Recently, she had also become the first female pop icon to top the ranking chart.

For those unaware, Pink Venom is BLACKPINK’s single track from their upcoming album BORN PINK, expected to be release on September 16, 2022.