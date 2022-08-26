Shia LaBeouf reveals he had ‘suicidal thoughts’ after public scandals

Transformers star Shia LaBeouf opened up about his suicidal thoughts following his public scandals that almost ruined his acting career in a recent interview.



According to Mirror UK, the Honey Boy actor revealed to Bishop Robert Barron during a YouTube interview

“I had a gun on the table. I was outta here,” said the 36-year-old.

The celebrity recalled the lowest point in his life as he stated, “My world had crumbled. When all of my designs failed, when all of my plans went out the window, when my life had led to serious infliction of pain and damage on other people, I threw up my hands.”

The Eagle Eye actor continued, “My plans are garbage and I don’t want to be here anymore. My life was completely on fire.”

“At this point I’m nuclear. Nobody wants to talk to me, including my mother. My manager’s not calling. The agent’s not calling. I’m not connected to the business anymore,” he mentioned.



The Hollywood star noted, “I didn’t want to be alive anymore... shame like I had never experienced before, the kind of shame that you forget how to breathe. You don’t know where to go.”

Reflecting on his mental health struggles, Shia said, “I had nowhere to go. This was the last stop on the train,” as he referred to his new role as Italian saint Padre Pio in the upcoming movie of the same name that eventually “saved his life”.

The actor felt like a “switch happened” as he is trying to get his “life back on track”.