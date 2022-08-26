Prince Harry and William’s ‘angry’ confrontation over Meghan Markle exposed

Prince Harry and Prince William reportedly had a fiery showdown after Harry’s wife Meghan Markle was accused of bullying staff members.
A French TV documentary titled Red Line: William and Harry, The Enemy Brothers, has made sensational claims about the royal feud between William and Harry, as well as Meghan’s entry into the royal family.
Mirror UK reported that royal author Pierrick Geais said in the documentary: “William, who already didn’t like his sister-in-law very much, became furious. He called Harry directly, and Harry slammed the phone down.”
"Harry didn’t want to know anything, and so William jumped in a car towards Kensington Palace, where he was going to confront Prince Harry.”
The documentary comes as reports suggest that Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship is at a ‘rock-bottom’.
