Kelly Clarkson spills what kids think of dad Brandon Blackstock divorce

Kelly Clarkson finally weighs in on the finalization of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.



The singer broke her silence during a new episode of the Today Show, alongside co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Carson Daly.

She began by addressing her children’s reaction to her divorce from their dad Brandon Blackstock and admitted, “It's obviously been a rough couple of years so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute.”

“I literally four-wheeled in the mountains. I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains.”

For those unversed, Clarkson and Blackstock were married for nearly seven years and finalized their divorce back in March.

When asked if kids River Rose, 8, and Remington Alexander, 6 were there, Clarkson added, “The kids were with me and their dad.”

“ It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation so we were both in Montana. I felt like the first time my kids felt a little more centred as well.”

This comes shortly after a source told People, "Kelly is obviously happy to have the divorce finalized.”

"The kids have always been her main priority through everything. She truly is able to begin the next chapter of her life with her kids, and she's also busier than ever with her career. She's in a great place."