Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ 9-month delay explained

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods has just announced a nine-month delay before release and social media is in a frenzy.

The director, James Wan took to Instagram to announce the news.

His announcement included a collection of almost ten animated artwork of the upcoming film.

The announcement read, “I'm a bit superstitious and I love that it's a December release like the first one!" "Here is a small glimpse of some artwork into the big, epic world-building we're creating, and I need the time to do it right.”

“These images barely scratch the surface of this movie (haven't even shown the weird and wonderful characters and creatures of this world yet). I can't wait to show, but you have to wait just a little bit longer ;)”.





Check it out Below:







