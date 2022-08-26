Queen Elizabeth honours her cousin on 78th birthday

Queen Elizabeth has honoured her cousin Duke of Gloucester Prince Richard on his 78th birthday.



“Wishing The Duke of Gloucester a happy birthday today!”, reads the Queen’s message on Twitter.

The Duke of Gloucester is the Queen’s cousin and a full-time working member of the Royal Family. He attends national and international events in support of the monarch and her duties as Head of State, as well as undertaking extensive public duties and engagements every year reflecting his own interests and charities.

The Duke of Gloucester carries out a significant number of public duties and undertakes hundreds of official engagements in the UK and overseas each year.

He is associated with over 150 charities and organisations. His patronages reflect his professional and personal interests, which include international humanitarian issues, heritage and the built environment and military veterans.

The Duke is Patron or President of many charities and organisations, covering a diverse range of causes and interests.