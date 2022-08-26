 
Meghan Markle put on blast for ‘near crazy obsession with the past’

Meghan Markle is under fire for her ‘veiled swipes’ against the Royal Family for ‘things of the past’

By Web Desk
August 26, 2022
Meghan Markle has been put on blast for ‘living squarely in the past through her ‘crazy ‘obsession’ with the Royal Family’.

According to The Sun, this revelation has been brought forward by royal expert Kinsey Scholfield.

Ms Schofield admitted, “From the outside looking in, there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast and that’s settling scores.”

“With this episode, you kind of see her go after Tom Bower, responding to his claim that she’s ambitious and scheming.”

“The book also says that Serena Williams told a media contact they weren’t necessarily good friends and he also questions her Proctor and Gamble story.”