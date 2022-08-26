Diana was ‘desperate’ to make fresh start, reveals last phone call

Princess Diana’s friend revealed his last conversation with the late Princess of Wales before the fatal car crash in Paris.
Journalist Richard Kay, who shared a good bond with the late royal, spilt the beans on their last phone call in which the princess expressed her desire to make a fresh start.
In a 2021 documentary, titled Diana, Kay, the last person to talk with Diana, shared: “I spoke to her that night. [The] police said that the last call she made was to me.”
He recalled that Diana was “in quite a good place” hoping to turn over a new leaf after she returns from Paris.
“She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different, to explore a different kind of royalty,” he recalled.
“And she wanted to come back and see her boys [Princes William and Harry].”
Meanwhile, Kay also claimed that the Palace put “enormous pressure” on the late princess to restrict her friendship/
Khloe Kardashian graces her sister kylie Jenner's beauty event in Los Angeles
Sonam Kapoor got married to Anand Ahuja in 2018
Supernatural stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Jensen Ackles are set to reunite onscreen as Morgan becomes the latest...
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s marriage is ‘doomed’ to hit the rocks, as per sources
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could be making a ‘part-time’ return to royal duties
Camilla, was hit with tragedy last week after her cousin Charles Villiers was reportedly found dead