Friday August 26, 2022
Diana was ‘desperate’ to make fresh start, reveals last phone call

Princess Diana’s friend revealed his last conversation with the princess before the horrific car crash

By Web Desk
August 26, 2022

FileFootage

Princess Diana’s friend revealed his last conversation with the late Princess of Wales before the fatal car crash in Paris.

Journalist Richard Kay, who shared a good bond with the late royal, spilt the beans on their last phone call in which the princess expressed her desire to make a fresh start.

In a 2021 documentary, titled Diana, Kay, the last person to talk with Diana, shared: “I spoke to her that night. [The] police said that the last call she made was to me.”

He recalled that Diana was “in quite a good place” hoping to turn over a new leaf after she returns from Paris.

“She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different, to explore a different kind of royalty,” he recalled.

“And she wanted to come back and see her boys [Princes William and Harry].”

Meanwhile, Kay also claimed that the Palace put “enormous pressure” on the late princess to restrict her friendship/