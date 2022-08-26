BLACKPINK members arrived at South Korean Incheon's International airport to departed for US, the girl group is going to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on 28 August, 2022.
For those unversed, YG Entertainment's girl band is preparing a special stage performance that will light up the awards ceremony.
Not only this but the K-pop girl group left everyone stunned with their youthful and charming appearances.
While Rose went for a comfortable look with a black top and baggy brown trousers, Jennie paired a white dress with black boots, giving off a fancy vibe.
On the other hand, Lisa went for the white T-shirt with blue jeans along with a cap while Jisoo gave off a classic vibe in her black and white dress.
