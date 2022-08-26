BTS Suga challenges his fans to locate his tattoo

BTS Suga refuses to show his tattoo to his fans, making them unsure if the star even has the tattoo

BTS Suga throws his fans in a doubt whether he actually got the friendship tattoo as he refuses to show it to his fans during a live broadcast.



All BTS members recently got a tattoo of the number '7' as the boy band consists of seven members.

Fans consider it a friendship tattoo as the boys engraved the number '7', which has a deep meaning for the idols and ARMY.

During a live broadcast, fans inquired Suga about his new tattoo. The rapper confirmed that he did get one like his BTS brothers; however, it is the task of his fans to locate it.

"I have the tattoo, I have it. I just won't tell you where it is. Try to find it," said Min Yoongi.

This challenge angered the fans and made them doubt whether the star had actually gotten the tattoo.

As the fans continued to ask questions, the BTS member cleared that he preferred not to say anything more about it, which showed that he was not that much into the ideas of tattoos.

The idol shared that he only got the tattoo because the other members wanted to get it together.

In response to their doubts, he reassured them that he did get a tattoo, but he will not be revealing the location.