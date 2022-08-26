Kim Kardashian shares her new sizzling pics to tease Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian put her killer curves on display in black bodysuit from her clothing brand to tease her ex Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old looked stunning in a new photo series to promote the launch of her 'essential' bodysuits for her brand on Instagram Thursday.

The mom of four showcased her slim waist as she modeled an off-the-shoulder one-piece, showing off her hour-glass figure. Two other pieces in the collection include a bodysuit with a thin straps.

Kim Kardashian's silver platinum locks were parted in the middle and brushed her shoulders in a stylish bob. With the lighting, her hair color almost appeared a metallic gray.

Kim Kardashian takes time to balance her business life and raising her four children whom she shares with ex-husband, Kanye West. She recently split from Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson, earlier this month in August.