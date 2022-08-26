Amber Heard fails to impress Meghan Markle with her narrative about women

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has examined the stereotypes which women face in the debut episode of her new podcast Archetypes on Tuesday, apparently shunning Hollywood actress Amber Heard.



In her newly released podcast, the Duchess of Sussex recounted her anger at an old advertisement which said "women are fighting greasy pans", but did not share even a single word about the actress' plea she made after losing the highly publicised defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

Heard feared about the women in her first statement after losing the defamation trial saying: "I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence, and sway of my ex-husband."

She added: "I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

However, Meghan appeared reluctant and did not indulge into new controversy. She previously faced backlash for speaking out about the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US and hinted she would travel to Washington D.C.to demonstrate.