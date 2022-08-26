Khloe Kardashian glams up in hot pink outfit

Khloe Kardashian looked utterly unrecognisable as she went full-on Barbie for Kylie's Los Angeles event on Wednesday.

Khloe, 37, graced her sister's beauty event in the famous US city, looking smashing in an all-pink attire.

She stole the show with her stunning appearance in eye-catching outfit, which comprised of one of her favoured full-length leotards. She wore thigh-high boots and a boxy blazer of the same bright hue over the top.

The Kardashians' star donned black sunglasses and carried a miniature Hermès Birkin bag and showed off her new long brown hairstyle, which looked more like her natural hair.



As usual, she uploaded videos to Instagram Stories of her time at the event, including one with her mother, 'momager' Kris Jenner, who coordinated with her daughter as she also wore a head-to-toe hot pink blazer outfit.

Khloe, who welcoming her second child via surrogate earlier this month with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was not the only Kardashian to attract the praise.



Kim Kardashian showed off her tiny waist in a black halterneck jumpsuit paired with black over-the-knee boots that were emblazoned with an image of Snoop Dogg, apparently teasing her ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson what he was missing at the event. Kris and Kendall Jenner also attended the lavish affair.