Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir may be delayed until next year, report

File footage

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir could be delayed until next year, over the Royal family ‘truth bomb’ concerns, an inside source has claimed.



As per the latest reports, the publishing sources said the highly-anticipated book was due to be released in time for the holidays in 2022. However, one source has claimed that "things are up in the air" now.

An anonymous source, in an unconfirmed claim, told Page Six, “I have heard that Harry has some truth bombs in his book that he is debating on whether to include or not.

“So this [push back is] no surprise if he needs more time to work on the book,” the source added.

Last month, The Sun reported an unconfirmed account stating that “the manuscript has been finished and gone through all of the legal processes. It’s done and out of Harry’s hands.”

Last year, it was revealed that Harry had signed a $20 million deal with Penguin Random House to write his life story with the help of novelist J.R. Moehringer.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, said he was creating an “intimate and heartfelt memoir” about his life. The memoir will be the “definitive account” of the Duke’s “experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons”.