Harry Styles responds to bizarre rumour that he’s bald

Harry Styles has recently rubbished speculations that he’s bald and wears a hairpiece in his latest interview.



Speaking with Rolling Stone, the musician informed that he got to know about the rumour from his longtime friend and collaborator Tom Hull, adding, “He’s completely obsessed with it.”

“He won’t stop sending me messages about people trying to work out if I’m bald,” revealed As It Was hit-maker.

Insider reported that online conspiracy theory was sparked by “blind item submitted to Instagram’s gossip collector DeuxMoi”.

It’s claimed that Styles wore a toupee that only a “good eye could pick it out” however, the “singer never took it off or cleaned it enough”.

However, the singer-actor confirmed to magazine that his hair is “real” and he is not “bald”.

“What is it with baldness?” remarked the 28-year-old.

The crooner added, “It skips a generation or something, right? If your granddad's bald then you'll be bald? Well, my granddad wasn't bald, so fingers crossed.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Styles is among the leading nominees at the VMAs, which will broadcast on Sunday.